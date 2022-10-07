Benchmark Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $22.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCS. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 15.6% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.