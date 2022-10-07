BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $140.34

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $140.34, but opened at $134.44. BeiGene shares last traded at $134.72, with a volume of 242 shares changing hands.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

BeiGene Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.08.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after buying an additional 322,645 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,966,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,475,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

