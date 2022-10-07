Bee Financial (BEE) Trading Down 99.1% This Week

Bee Financial (BEE) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Bee Financial has a market capitalization of $91.54 and approximately $17,832.00 worth of Bee Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bee Financial token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bee Financial has traded down 99.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,625.05 or 0.99991973 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003159 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00051990 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022586 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Bee Financial Profile

Bee Financial (CRYPTO:BEE) is a token. Its launch date was February 20th, 2022. Bee Financial’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Bee Financial’s official Twitter account is @bee_financial_. The official website for Bee Financial is beefinancial.io. Bee Financial’s official message board is medium.com/@beefinancial.

Bee Financial Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bee Financial (BEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bee Financial has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bee Financial is 0.00000189 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beefinancial.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Financial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Financial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bee Financial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

