Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,408 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 98,153 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

