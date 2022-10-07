Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €43.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Basf stock opened at €41.27 ($42.11) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

