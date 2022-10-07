Barclays Trims Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Target Price to €89.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €97.00 ($98.98) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legrand from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.33.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

