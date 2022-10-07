Barclays Trims ABB (NYSE:ABB) Target Price to CHF 26

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABB. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.54.

NYSE ABB opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ABB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 2.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 4.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 4.5% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

