Barclays Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 8,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,725 ($93.34).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,940 ($71.77) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,397.65. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,432.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,248.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 73 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.08%.

In related news, insider Mehmood Khan acquired 239 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

