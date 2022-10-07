Barclays Cuts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 90

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

QLT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 120 ($1.45).

Quilter Stock Performance

LON QLT opened at GBX 91.58 ($1.11) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.25. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 88.10 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 652.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

