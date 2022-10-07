Barclays Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $83.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.04.

NKE stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

