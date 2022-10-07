Barclays Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $228.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $235.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.20.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $230.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $334.78.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.