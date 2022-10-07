Barclays Cuts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $13.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.57. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.