Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €21.60 ($22.04) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.54. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.