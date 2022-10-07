Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.26

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$64.26 and last traded at C$64.51, with a volume of 1014740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$65.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.93.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.11. The firm has a market cap of C$76.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.