Bank of America Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $40.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WERN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 263,296 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

