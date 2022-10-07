Bank of America Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $114.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

