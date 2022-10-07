Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of BAND opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,057 shares of company stock worth $60,878. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

