Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBVA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

