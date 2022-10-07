Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 128 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,040,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,910,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,669. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.62 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

