Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 13,000 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,000 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after buying an additional 2,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after buying an additional 476,558 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,222,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,366,000 after buying an additional 786,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,910,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.76. 676,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,392,473. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

