Ballew Advisors Inc Has $2.35 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,678,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.