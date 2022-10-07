Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.14 Million Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 62.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.