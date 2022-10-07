Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.67. 441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 279.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

