B. Riley Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.48.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

AMAT opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.