Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $946,154.79 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.44. The company had a trading volume of 470,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

