AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 145,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,097. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $497.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.59.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $86,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 45,932 shares of company stock worth $476,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 601,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

