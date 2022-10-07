Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVNT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Avient by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 1,151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 362,245 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

