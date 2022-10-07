AvaXlauncher Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (AVXL)

AvaXlauncher (AVXL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. AvaXlauncher has a market cap of $41,750.43 and approximately $57,618.00 worth of AvaXlauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvaXlauncher token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AvaXlauncher has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

AvaXlauncher Profile

AvaXlauncher was first traded on September 10th, 2021. AvaXlauncher’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,490,909 tokens. AvaXlauncher’s official website is avaxlauncher.com. AvaXlauncher’s official Twitter account is @avaxlauncher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AvaXlauncher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AvaXlauncher (AVXL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AvaXlauncher has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AvaXlauncher is 0.00012426 USD and is down -18.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $64,183.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avaxlauncher.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvaXlauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

