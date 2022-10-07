AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lowered by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 2.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of AutoZone worth $93,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded down $14.30 on Friday, reaching $2,201.58. 2,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,262. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,186.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,113.87. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,649.59 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

