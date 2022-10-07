AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $12,168,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,764,495 shares in the company, valued at $750,858,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.