Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Laura G. Brown Sells 252 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $234.89 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

