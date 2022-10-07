Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 2,656,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,232,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

