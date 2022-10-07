Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Major Shareholder Sells $17,803.24 in Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $17,803.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,992,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,505.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mckesson Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Augmedix alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 3,307 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $4,299.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 1,779 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $2,508.39.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 2,300 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $3,588.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 12,113 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $19,138.54.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 720 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $1,382.40.

On Monday, September 19th, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 3,900 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $8,502.00.

Augmedix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.27 on Friday. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.08% and a negative net margin of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Augmedix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Augmedix by 577.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Augmedix by 107.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Augmedix by 31.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.