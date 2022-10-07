AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,176,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.