Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 100 by Analysts at Barclays

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from SEK 105 to SEK 100 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Atlas Copco from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $141.10 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.74.
Atlas Copco Stock Performance
Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.