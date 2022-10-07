Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 100 by Analysts at Barclays

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from SEK 105 to SEK 100 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Atlas Copco from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $141.10 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.74.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

