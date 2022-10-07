Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AINC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Ashford stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.11.

About Ashford

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.88. Ashford had a net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

