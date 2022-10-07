Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.34.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Asana by 29,355.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

