Arnhold LLC Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arnhold LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

