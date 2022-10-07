Arnhold LLC Purchases Shares of 11,500 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,806,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after buying an additional 136,969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter worth $300,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 18.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ON by 127.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

NYSE ONON traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 84,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,362. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

