Arnhold LLC Purchases 33,619 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1,065.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,619 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Snowflake by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded down $13.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,154. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $166.37.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

