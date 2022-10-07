Arnhold LLC Invests $621,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $227,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.22. 960,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,010,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.