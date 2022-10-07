Arnhold LLC Acquires Shares of 14,140 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. 222,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

