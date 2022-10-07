Ark Rivals (ARKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $55,808.63

Ark Rivals (ARKN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Ark Rivals token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark Rivals has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Ark Rivals has a market cap of $55,808.63 and approximately $9,903.00 worth of Ark Rivals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark Rivals Token Profile

Ark Rivals launched on February 15th, 2022. Ark Rivals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,200 tokens. The official website for Ark Rivals is arkrivals.com. Ark Rivals’ official Twitter account is @ark_rivals and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark Rivals is discord.gg/c9zzxzmdef.

Ark Rivals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark Rivals (ARKN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ark Rivals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ark Rivals is 0.00126321 USD and is down -19.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $10,770.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arkrivals.com/.”

