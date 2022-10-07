Argus Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THO. StockNews.com cut Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $72.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $125.72.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

