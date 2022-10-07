ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 3,368 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

