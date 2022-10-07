ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 19,921 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,921 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $34,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $231.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

