ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.
General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
