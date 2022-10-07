ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.28% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $65,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 149,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

JPME opened at $80.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63.

