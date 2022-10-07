ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,281,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,585,000 after purchasing an additional 78,356 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Down 2.0 %

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $56.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.