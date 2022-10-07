ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 1.27% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.